Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indore reports 35 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

A total of 35 cases of COVID-19 and 4 deaths were reported in Indore on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 3,722 in the district.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 06-06-2020 04:28 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 04:28 IST
Indore reports 35 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 35 cases of COVID-19 and 4 deaths were reported in Indore on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 3,722 in the district.

"A total of 35 new COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths have been reported in Indore today. The total number of cases has risen to 3,722 while 153 people have been died due to the virus so far," the health department said.

According to the Health Ministry, India recorded 9,851 more COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike, in cases the past 24 hours. The total cases count for the country is 2,26,770. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Dawood Ibrahim, his wife undergoing treatment in Karachi after testing positive for Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Gender Equality Post-COVID-19: Rising inequalities ask for gender-sensitive policies

However, the death rate of women due to COVID 19 infection is less than men, the repercussions of worldwide lockdown have adversely affected women across communities and economic sectors throughout the globe. The experts fear that the pande...

Videos

Latest News

Renault Vitality close in on Fusion Rocket League's European title

Renault Vitality won both of their semifinal matches Friday in the Fusion Rocket Leagues European event, building on their lead atop the tournaments standings. With sweeps in the three-on-three semifinals 4-0 against Team Singularity and th...

G20 pledges than 21 bln dollars to fight coronavirus

The Group of 20 G20 rich and emerging economies has pledged more than 21 billion to fight the coronavirus, a statement by the group said early on Saturday.The G20, with invited countries, has coordinated the global efforts to support the fi...

Goodell: NFL was wrong for not listening to players' concerns

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Friday that the league was wrong for not listening to players and their concerns about social justice and racism. Goodell released the video on Friday, nearly 24 hours after a group of NFL players request...

Facebook's Zuckerberg promises a review of content policies after backlash

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Friday said he would consider changes to the policy that led the company to leave up controversial posts by President Donald Trump during recent demonstrations protesting the death of an unarmed black man whi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020