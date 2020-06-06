Indore reports 35 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
A total of 35 cases of COVID-19 and 4 deaths were reported in Indore on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 3,722 in the district.ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 06-06-2020 04:28 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 04:28 IST
A total of 35 cases of COVID-19 and 4 deaths were reported in Indore on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 3,722 in the district.
"A total of 35 new COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths have been reported in Indore today. The total number of cases has risen to 3,722 while 153 people have been died due to the virus so far," the health department said.
According to the Health Ministry, India recorded 9,851 more COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike, in cases the past 24 hours. The total cases count for the country is 2,26,770. (ANI)
