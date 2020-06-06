Former Footballer dies of Covid, toll touches 15

Malappuram(Ker), June 6 (PTI)Former Santosh Trophy Footballer, E Hamsakoya, who had tested positive for COVID-19, succumbed to the virus early Saturday at a hospital here, taking the toll due to the infection in the state to 15. Native of nearby Parappanangadi,Hamsakoya (61) had settled in Mumbai.

He and his family had come down to his hometown on May 21 and had been under quarantine. Hamsakoya's five family members have also tested positive and areundergoing treatment.

Malappuram District Medical Officer Dr K Sakeena said Hamsakoya's wife and son showed symptoms of COVID-19 first and were admitted to the hospital. All possible medical care was given to the deceased, but he breathed his last early this morning, she said.

"His wife and son tested positive for the virus first in his family. Later, Hamsakoya was also tested positive for the virus and had been under treatment at the medical college. His daughter-in-law and two of his grandchildren have also tested positive and are under medical observation," Dr Sakeena said.

A veteran footballer of the Malabar region, Hamsakoya had played for Maharashtra state in Santosh Trophy matches besides playing for popular football clubs, the Mohan Bagan and Mohammedan Sports Club. A former player of Calicut University football team, Hamsakoya had also played for the national team in the Nehru Trophy.

The mortal remains of the deceased would be buried as per the Covid-19 protocol, sources added..