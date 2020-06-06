Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seven-year-old girl raped in Rajasthan's Alwar

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-06-2020 13:25 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 13:01 IST
Seven-year-old girl raped in Rajasthan's Alwar
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said on Saturday. The accused, identified as Niranjan Kumar, abducted the seven-year-old girl from her house on Wednesday night while she was sleeping in the verandah, they said.

He took her to a secluded place and raped her, according to a complaint lodged by the girl's family. Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act, and he was arrested, Alwar SP Anil Paris Deshmukh said.

The medical examination of the girl confirmed that she was raped, he said, adding that further investigation was underway.

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab CM announces the constitution of SIT to probe illicit liquor sale

To probe the illicit sale and smuggling of liquor in Punjab during the COVID-19 lockdown, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team SIT on Saturday. The office of the Chief Minister CMO t...

Woman dies at Jaipur railway station, later tests positive for COVID-19

A 65-year-old woman has tested positive for COVID-19 after she died at the Jaipur railway station while de-boarding a train, officials said on Saturday. Railway officials said that as soon as the woman reached the railway station on Friday...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Jordan announces 100 million donation to fight for racial equalityBasketball great Michael Jordan and his Jordan Brand on Friday pledged 100 million over the next 10 years to organizatio...

Mangrove withstood cyclone Amphan, saved Bhitarkanika national park

Acting as a protective barrier, the mangrove forests in Bhitarkanika National Park withstood high-velocity winds and protected the area when cyclone Amphan barrelled through the Odisha coast, leaving a trail of destruction, officials said. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020