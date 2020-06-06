Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 14:09 IST
Following are the top stories at 2 pm: DEL4 VIRUS-LD CASES India now sixth worst-hit nation by COVID-19, surpasses Italy with an infection tally of 2,36,657 New Delhi: India went past Italy to become the sixth worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic with the country registering a record single-day spike of 9,887 cases which pushed the nationwide tally to 2,36,657. DEL12 DEF-SINOINDIA-ARMY India, China remain engaged through diplomatic, military channels: Army statement New Delhi: Indian and Chinese officials continue to remain engaged through the established military and diplomatic channels to address the current situation in the India-China border areas, the Indian Army said on Saturday.

DEL13 DL-KEJRIWAL-VIRUS-HOSPITALS A few pvt hospitals refusing admission to COVID patients, doing 'black-marketing of beds': Kejriwal New Delhi: A couple of private hospitals in Delhi are refusing admission to COVID-19 patients and demanding lakhs of rupees for allotting bed to those in a pressing need, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday and warned of strong action against such "black-marketing of beds". DEL8 JK-FIRING Pak violates ceasefire along IB J-K's Kathua Jammu: Pakistani troops on Saturday violated ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing on forward posts and villages along the International Border (IB) in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. CAL1 OD-VIRUS-CASES Odisha reports highest single-day spike with 173 COVID-19 cases; total tally 2,781 Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Saturday reported its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases after 173 more people tested positive for the disease, taking the total tally in the state to 2,781, a health department official said.

MDS5 TN-VIRUS-LD RATE TN govt caps COVID-19 treatment charges in pvt hospitals at Rs 15,000 per day in ICUs Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday capped the charges for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals at Rs 15,000 per day in Intensive Care Units across the state and announced that no fee over and above the fixed slab can be claimed from patients. FOREIGN FGN14 US-PROTESTS-TRUMP-UN-EXPERTS Trump's response to Floyd protests has language associated with racial segregationists: UN experts United Nations: US President Donald Trump’s response to protests against the killing of African-American George Floyd has included language “directly associated with racial segregationists” from America's past, a group of UN human rights experts have said. By Yoshita Singh FGN8 VIRUS-TRUMP-INDIA-LD CHINA Trump says India, China will have more COVID-19 cases with more tests Washington: US President Donald Trump has said that countries like India and China would have much more coronavirus cases than America, the worst-hit country in the world, if they conduct more tests. By Lalit K Jha PTI SMN SMN

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Make online plan for visits to Saneeswara temple: Lt Governor

Puducherry, June 6 PTI Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Saturday called upon the devout people in the Union Territory to adopt online plans for visits to the shrine of Lord Saneeswara Saturn in Tirunallar near Karaikal. She p...

One more arrested in gang rape of woman

One more person has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a 25-year-old woman by her husband and his friends after forcibly making her drink liquor, police said on Saturday. With this six people, including the husband, have...

Australia, Asia protests embrace 'Black Lives Matter' movement

Thousands took to the streets across Australia on Saturday, as did hundreds in Tokyo and Seoul to support U.S. protests against police brutality, while demonstrations were expected around Europe in the coming hours. The rolling, global prot...

3 ED officials, 2 contractual staff test positive for COVID-19 in ED headquarters; building sealed

Out of the five persons who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the headquarters of Enforcement Directorate ED situated at Lok Nayak Bhawan, Khan Market three are ED officials and two are contractual staff members, said ED sources. The bui...
