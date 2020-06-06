Following are the top stories at 2 pm: DEL4 VIRUS-LD CASES India now sixth worst-hit nation by COVID-19, surpasses Italy with an infection tally of 2,36,657 New Delhi: India went past Italy to become the sixth worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic with the country registering a record single-day spike of 9,887 cases which pushed the nationwide tally to 2,36,657. DEL12 DEF-SINOINDIA-ARMY India, China remain engaged through diplomatic, military channels: Army statement New Delhi: Indian and Chinese officials continue to remain engaged through the established military and diplomatic channels to address the current situation in the India-China border areas, the Indian Army said on Saturday.

DEL13 DL-KEJRIWAL-VIRUS-HOSPITALS A few pvt hospitals refusing admission to COVID patients, doing 'black-marketing of beds': Kejriwal New Delhi: A couple of private hospitals in Delhi are refusing admission to COVID-19 patients and demanding lakhs of rupees for allotting bed to those in a pressing need, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday and warned of strong action against such "black-marketing of beds". DEL8 JK-FIRING Pak violates ceasefire along IB J-K's Kathua Jammu: Pakistani troops on Saturday violated ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing on forward posts and villages along the International Border (IB) in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. CAL1 OD-VIRUS-CASES Odisha reports highest single-day spike with 173 COVID-19 cases; total tally 2,781 Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Saturday reported its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases after 173 more people tested positive for the disease, taking the total tally in the state to 2,781, a health department official said.

MDS5 TN-VIRUS-LD RATE TN govt caps COVID-19 treatment charges in pvt hospitals at Rs 15,000 per day in ICUs Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday capped the charges for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals at Rs 15,000 per day in Intensive Care Units across the state and announced that no fee over and above the fixed slab can be claimed from patients. FOREIGN FGN14 US-PROTESTS-TRUMP-UN-EXPERTS Trump's response to Floyd protests has language associated with racial segregationists: UN experts United Nations: US President Donald Trump's response to protests against the killing of African-American George Floyd has included language "directly associated with racial segregationists" from America's past, a group of UN human rights experts have said. By Yoshita Singh FGN8 VIRUS-TRUMP-INDIA-LD CHINA Trump says India, China will have more COVID-19 cases with more tests Washington: US President Donald Trump has said that countries like India and China would have much more coronavirus cases than America, the worst-hit country in the world, if they conduct more tests. By Lalit K Jha