Trial of clothing prohibited at malls, no 'prasad' distribution at religious places in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-06-2020 16:03 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 16:03 IST
No trial of clothing shall be allowed in shopping malls, while places of worship will be barred from distributing 'prasad' when they reopen from June 8, according to the guidelines issued by the Punjab government on Saturday. The fresh guidelines also provide for a token-based entry to malls.

Religious places shall remain open between 5 am and 8 pm, the guidelines said. Besides, there shall be no distribution of prasad, food or serving 'langar' at the places of worship, according to the guidelines issued by the Punjab government for shopping malls, restaurants, hotels and places of worship which have been allowed to open from June 8.

Mall visitors are required to have COVA app on their mobile phones. However, a family can be allowed to enter a mall even if one of the members has COVA app installed in his/her phone, the guidelines said.

COVA Punjab (Corona Virus Alert) App has been developed by the state government to provide people with preventive care information and other government advisories. The new guidelines forbid loitering in malls. A token system for entry to the malls will be introduced and there will be a provision for maximum time limit for a mall visitor, it said.

"The maximum capacity of persons allowed in each shop in the mall shall be fixed on the basis of maintenance of six-feet distance," it added. With the management being responsible for ensuring maximum capacity of the mall, not more than 50 per cent of the maximum capacity shall, at any point of time, enter the mall, the guidelines said.

Each shop shall have markers to indicate social distancing while lift shall not be used except in case of differently-abled person or medical emergency. "Trial of clothing/accessories shall not be permitted," according to the guidelines for shopping malls.

Restaurants or food courts shall not operate in any of the malls except take away or home delivery, it said. In case of hotels and other hospitality units, hotel restaurants shall remain closed and food shall be served only in the rooms of guests.

The management of hotels shall make adequate arrangements to ensure social distancing, wearing of masks and hand hygiene. In case of religious places, the maximum number of persons at the time of worship shall not exceed 20 with due distancing.

"The worship time should stagger in smaller groups," according to the guidelines. At restaurants, there will be no dine-in facility till further orders, as per the guidelines. "The situation shall be reviewed on June 15," it said.

These guidelines have been issued to all the administrative secretaries, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners and district police chiefs by the home department..

