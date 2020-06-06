OPEC and allies to agree 1-month extension to output cuts - OPEC delegate

OPEC and allies to agree 1-month extension to output cuts - OPEC delegateReuters | Baghdad | Updated: 06-06-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 16:24 IST
OPEC and its allies led by Russia are "most likely" to agree on a one-month extension to an oil production cuts deal on Saturday, an OPEC delegate said.
The delegate, who spoke on condition that he not be identified, said: "It is most likely that the meeting today will result in an extension of the agreement for one month only. This is the general trend within OPEC+."
The oil producing states meet on Saturday to approve extending record oil production cuts and to push countries such as Iraq and Nigeria to comply better with existing curbs.
