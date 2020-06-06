Left Menu
Development News Edition

Book analyses social consequences of Maoist insurgency

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 16:26 IST
Book analyses social consequences of Maoist insurgency

A new book takes a look at the social consequences of Maoist insurgency with a special focus on Dandakaranya in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region. In "The Death Script: Dreams and Delusions in Naxal Country" , journalist Ashutosh Bhardwaj writes of his time in that region, of the various men and women he meets from both sides of the conflict, bringing home with astonishing power the human cost of such a battle.

"In Bastar, I witnessed death closely for the first time in my life. The experience was overpowering, unsettling, as well as humbling. I met many people in the jungle who challenged my beliefs and perceptions. Their dreams and sorrows introduced me to a world I had not known about," he says of his book. "Now in its sixth decade, the Maoist insurgency is one of the biggest challenges before Indian democracy. A vastly uninformed and misinformed discourse has ensured that it has not received the critical and public attention it deserves," the author says.

"And Dandakaranya is possibly the biggest graveyard of independent India... But the residents of this forest of mahua are often able to overcome the gathering darkness. This book yearns to record their seemingly quotidian yet epic life," he says. The book's earliest drafts were written as personal notes in Bhardwaj's diaries.

"At some point I also conceived of it as a novel. Eventually, it took the form that it has now - a narrative in multiple voices and styles," he says. The book, published by HarperCollins India under its Fourth Estate imprint, is releasing this month.

Rahul Soni, executive editor at HarperCollins India, says Bhardwaj unearthed tales that might otherwise have remained untold. Narrated in multiple voices, the book is a creative biography of Dandakaranya that combines the rigour of journalism, the intimacy of a diary, the musings of a travelogue, and the craft of a novel, the publishers said.

Through the prism of Maoist insurgency, the book also looks at larger questions of violence and betrayal, and love and obsession..

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday. 533 p.m.West Bengal registers as many as 1,802 COVID-19 cases in the last five days, with tally rising to 7,303 in the state in an alar...

Iraq parliament makes Ihsan Ismail oil minister - lawmakers

Iraqs parliament on Saturday approved Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismail as oil minister, lawmakers said.The parliament also approved the nomination of several other ministers including foreign, trade, justice and culture.Ismail is the chief of Iraq...

Trudeau kneels along with protestors demanding justice for George Floyd

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday local time kneeled to show support to the thousands of peaceful protestors demanding justice for African-American man George Floyd, whose death in police custody has sparked protests in neigh...

Tamil Nadu: Pooja performed on occasion of Shri Chandrashekhar Swami Shankaracharya's 127th anniversary

On the occasion of Shri Chandrashekharendra Saraswathi Swami Shankaracharyas 127th birth anniversary, a special pooja was held at Rameswaram on Friday.The priests said that the collective prayers were held for world peace and subhiksha pros...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020