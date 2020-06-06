Left Menu
Mumbai, June 6 (PTI) Top news stories from western

Mumbai, June 6 (PTI) Top news stories from western

Top news stories from western region at 1700 hrs. . BOM1 GA-MARWAH Ved Marwah, former Governor and ex-Delhi top cop, dies in Goa (Eds: Recasting overnight story, adding details) Panaji, Jun 6 (PTI) Former Governor of Mizoram, Manipur and Jharkhand, Ved Marwah, who had also served as the Delhi Police Commissioner in the 1980s, died in Goa on Friday, a police official said. .

BOM5 MH-VIRUS-HOSPITALS-AJIT Negligence in treating COVID-19 cases a serious issue: Ajit Pune, Jun 6 (PTI) Stating that negligence during treatment of COVID-19 patients in private hospitals is a "serious issue", Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday warned them of strict action for "unethical practices". . BOM6 MP-LOCKDOWN-TEMPLE MP's Mahakal temple to reopen doors for devotees from Monday Bhopal, Jun 6 (PTI) Nearly eleven weeks after the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh was shut due to the coronavirus outbreak, its doors will be reopened for devotees from Monday, its office-bearer said. .

BOM8 MP-EKTA KAPOOR-FIR FIR against Ekta Kapoor, 2 others for obscene web show: Police Indore, Jun 6 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against television producer Ekta Kapoor and two others here in Madhya Pradesh on charges of spreading obscenity, hurting religious feelings, and improper use of national emblems in her web show 'Triple X season 2', police said on Saturday. . BOM9 GJ-AMUL-TWITTER Amul Twitter account blocked briefly after ad targeted China Ahmedabad, Jun 6 (PTI) The Twitter account of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, owner of the Amul brand, was blocked briefly after it posted a cartoon apparently calling for a boycott of Chinese products. .

LGB1 MH-HC-VIRUS-POLICE ORDER Mumbai cops' order for action against fake news is legal: Maha Mumbai, Jun 6 (PTI) Justifying the Mumbai Police's order that stipulates criminal action against anyone spreading false and fake information on social media, the Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court that reasonable restrictions can be imposed to safeguard public order. . BOM4 MH-COALMINE-LD CM Maha CM inaugurates coal mine, calls for low pollution (Eds: Adding quotes and details) Nagpur/Mumbai, Jun 6 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday inaugurated the Western Coalfields' Adasa coal mine near Nagpur..

Latest News

Iraq parliament makes Ihsan Ismail oil minister - lawmakers

Iraqs parliament on Saturday approved Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismail as oil minister, lawmakers said.The parliament also approved the nomination of several other ministers including foreign, trade, justice and culture.Ismail is the chief of Iraq...

Govt to invest Rs 1 lakh cr to ramp up coal production: Joshi

Union minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday announced that the Centre would invest more than Rs one lakh crore in the next three to four years to increase the countrys coal production and to augment facilities for its off-take and transportati...

UP: Pregnant woman dies in ambulance after running between hospitals for 13 hours

An eight-month pregnant woman died in an ambulance here after a frantic 13-hour hospital hunt failed to find her a bed as over half-a-dozen facilities denied her treatment, her family claimed on Saturday. Neelam, 30, and her husband Vijende...

Separate attacks kill 14 Afghan forces in Kabul, northeast

Two separate militant attacks killed 14 Afghan security personnel on Saturday in the northeastern Badakhshan province and the capital of Kabul, officials said. A roadside bomb killed 11 security force members in Badakhshan when it tore thro...
