POCSO Act invoked against man accused of killing 9 people

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-06-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 17:58 IST
A case under the POCSO Act has been registered against a man accused of killing nine people whose bodies were found in a well near here last month afterhis alleged inappropriate behaviour with a girl surfaced, police said on Saturday. During the investigation, the mans alleged inappropriate behaviour with the minor, a distant relative of the deceased, came to light and the case registered under the POCSO Act after she complained to police, they said.

The man is currently in judicial custody,lodged in a Warangal jail. According to police,he allegedly killed the nine people to cover up the killing of a woman.

Claiming to have cracked the case, police had, on May 25, said it was a cold-blooded murder allegedly carried out by the 24-year-old man to cover up his recemt killing of a woman related to the family. Sanjay Kumar Yadav was arrested on May 25 following investigations by six special teams.

He confessed to the crime, police claimed, three days after bodies of the nine, including six members of a family, were fished out of the well in Gorrekunta village..

