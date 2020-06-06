Rajasthan govt allocates Rs 67.85 cr to farmers affected by hailstorm

The Rajasthan government has allocated Rs 67.85 crore to farmers who suffered rabi crop damage due to the recent hailstorm, according to an official statement issued on Saturday. The state government allocated Rs 67.85 crore for the payment of agricultural inputs to the peasants affected by hailstorm, the statement said

The Disaster Management and Relief Department has released the amount to provide relief to 71,661 farmers of Bharatpur, Kumher, Nadbai, Deeg, Nagar and Roopwas tehsils of Bharatpur who were affected due to hailstorm. At the same time, a budget allocation of Rs 36.39 lakh has been made for the payment of agricultural input grant to 150 farmers affected due to hailstorm in Khajuwala Tehsil of Bikaner district

This assistance amount has been deposited in the bank accounts of the affected eligible farmers, the statement said.