Manipur CM, guv condole demise of Ved Marwah

Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla on Saturday condoled the death of her predecessor Ved Marwah and prayed for the well-being of his friends and family. Expressing sorrow, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said people would always remember Marwah for the contributions he made for the development of the state.

Marwah, who was the police commissioner of Delhi from 1985-88, had also served as the governor of Manipur, Mizoram and Jharkhand. In Manipur, he had held the post from 1999 to 2003.

Marwah died in Goa on Friday. He was 87. Taking to Facebook, Heptullah said, "Deeply saddened at the loss of former Governor of Manipur...My thoughts and prayers are with the family." Singh said Marwah's demise has left a void which will be difficult to fill.

"I am deeply aggrieved to learn about the demise of former Governor of Manipur, Ved Prakash Marwah ji. As the Governor of Manipur, his love for the people and contribute to the overall development of the State is still remembered. "His demise is not only a loss for his family but an irreparable loss for the entire country. The void created by his demise would be difficult to fill," the CM said on Facebook.