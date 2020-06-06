Bajwa hits out at SAD-BJP alliance

Punjab minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa hit out at the SAD-BJP alliance on Saturday, accusing it of weakening the federal structure by promulgating ordinances on farm sector reforms. "Akali Dal's representative in the Modi government Harsimrat Kaur Badal was not only part of the decision to deregulate farm sector, she later hailed it and her husband and party president Sukhbir Singh Badal echoed her views the next day," the rural development and panchayats minister said.

He said two ordinances recently cleared by the Modi government and promulgated immediately on farm sector hit at the federal structure of governance and would soon make the minimum price support system and state marketing boards "irrelevant and meaningless". He said the support extended by Sukhbir Badal to the ordinances "amounted to stabbing the farmers in the back". Their only interest was to stay in power, he alleged.

"It is now more than clear that Sukhbir and his brother-in-law and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia can't survive without the state power, and to grab it they can sell the interests of the party, the people and the state. This family now stands thoroughly exposed," he added. The Akali Dal had also extended support to the abrogation of Article 370, ending the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, going against the party line as it too had been demanding a similar status for Punjab at one time, he said.

Bajwa said the Amarinder Singh government would fight for farmers.