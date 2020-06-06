378 more COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, state count at 5,213
As many as 378 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Karnataka, taking the state count to 5,213.ANI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-06-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 21:18 IST
As many as 378 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Karnataka, taking the state count to 5,213.
"Karnataka reported 378 new COVID-19 positive cases from 5 pm yesterday to 5 pm today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 5,213, including 3,184 active cases," said the state health department.
The death toll in the state stands at 59. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka