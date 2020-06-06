Left Menu
J&K Police prevents 3 youths from joining militancy in Pulwama

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 06-06-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 21:55 IST
The spokesperson said the youths were taken to a police station where they were counselled in presence of their family members including parents and later handed over to them. Image Credit: ANI

Three youths were prevented from joining the terrorist ranks in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir while two militant associates accused of luring them were arrested, police said on Saturday. Police received information that some youths of Tral area in south Kashmir, who had been influenced and motivated by a false narrative, were likely to join the militant ranks, a police spokesperson said. The three were identified as Illyas Amin Waini and Abrar Ahmad Reshi -- residents of Mandoora Tral, and Ubaid Ahmad Shah – resident of Shaldraman Tral. The spokesperson said the youths were taken to a police station where they were counselled in presence of their family members including parents and later handed over to them.

During the course of the investigation, the spokesperson said, it surfaced that the trio had come into contact with active militants with the help of two terrorist associates, linked to proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba and Hizbul Mujahideen. Both of them were arrested and have been identified as Rizwan Ahmad Wani and Rayees Ahmad Chopan -- residents of Mandoora Tral, he said.

Besides motivating youngsters to join militancy, they were involved in providing logistics, shelter and other kinds of support to terrorist organisations operating in the areas of Panner, Mandoor, Chankitrar and Ratsuna Tral, the spokesperson said. He said a case has been registered and further investigation into the matter has been initiated.

