Goa's COVID-19 tally reaches 267

Goa on Saturday reported 71 new COVID-19 cases, taking the State count of positive cases to 267. "71 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Goa today and now the total number of positive cases in the state stand at 267," said State Health Department.

Out of 267 cases, 202 are active cases while 65 people have recovered from the disease. Goa Health Minister Vishwajit P Rane on Saturday urged people to "stay calm" amid the surge in COVID-19 tally and said that the government is taking all necessary measures to keep the coastal state safe.

"With the recent upsurge of COVID-19 cases in the state, I would like to make a humble appeal to the people of the state to remain calm while the government is taking all the necessary measures to keep Goa safe," said Rane in a message posted on his Facebook account. (ANI)