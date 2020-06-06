Left Menu
Development News Edition

Siblings die as motorcycle skids on Thane flyover

PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-06-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 06-06-2020 22:26 IST
Siblings die as motorcycle skids on Thane flyover

Two brothers were killed aftertheir motorcycle skidded on a flyover in Thane on Saturdayevening, police said

Nilesh (28) and Ramesh Gaikwad (32) received severehead injuries and were declared dead on arrival at the civilhospital here, an official said.

TRENDING

Sun Pharma initiates phase two clinical trial on AQCH as potential treatment for COVID-19 patients

Atlas Cycles shuts operations at last manufacturing unit

Gati to return to profitability next quarter: Allcargo Logistics

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 be renewed? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

498 new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, 29 deaths in last 24 hours

Gujarat reported 498 fresh COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths in the last 24 hours.The total number of positive cases in the state has risen to 19,617.According to the state Health Department, the death toll in the state has gone up to 1,219. ANI...

Elephant death: Make prevention of cruelty animals act more stringent, demands BJP MP

In the wake of the death of a pregnant wild elephant in Kerala, BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar has urged Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar to amend the prevention of cruelty to animals act and make it more stringent. The 15-year-old ele...

After 74 days at airport, stranded footballer shifted to hotel

Much like Tom Hanks character in the Hollywood film The Terminal, 23-year-old Ghanaian footballer Randy Juan Muller spent 74 days at the Mumbai airport after being stranded due to lockdown. Now, thanks to help from Yuva Sena, the youth wing...

All critical, emergency patients will be provided beds in Mumbai: Mayor

Slamming the opposition over the allegation that Mumbais healthcare system has collapsed, city mayor Kishori Pednekar said all those patients who are critical and require emergency treatment will be provided beds. Yes, we have some problems...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020