Elephant death: Make prevention of cruelty animals act more stringent, demands BJP MP

In the wake of the death of a pregnant wild elephant in Kerala, BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar has urged Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar to amend the prevention of cruelty to animals act and make it more stringent. The 15-year-old elephant is suspected to have consumed a pineapple filled with powerful fire crackers which exploded in its mouth in the Silent Valley forest. It died in the Velliyar River a week later on May 27. Demanding an immediate action, Chandrasekhar in a letter to Javadekar requested to bring to book those responsible for such heinous crimes.

This kind of poaching and deliberate violence against animals need to be stopped, he said. Pitching for amendment in the the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960, Chandrasekhar said the act has not been amended since its inception. Animals too have a right to live with dignity and a life that is devoid of cruelty and ill-treatment. "Therefore, on behalf of thousands of other animal lovers in the country, I urge the government to bring in suitable amendments to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, including more stringent punishments and increased penalties, which will serve as effective and strong deterrent against perpetrators of ruthless treatment of animals,” he said.

It is a sad reality that thousands of animals are subjected to cruelty and ill-treatment throughout India and are not treated with the love and compassion that they deserve, he added. PTI JTR DPB.