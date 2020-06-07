Policeman kills self in Assam

A 55-year-old havildar of Assam Police allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his 9mm service carbine at Baruncherra border outpost in Hailakandi district, an official said on Saturday. Suren Rabha was found lying in a pool of blood on Friday night at Baruncherra BOP under Katlicherra police station where he was posted, Superintendent of Police Pabindra Kumar Nath said.

The service carbine was found beside the body. "We had recovered four rounds of blank cartridges and our investigation is going on", the SP said.

No suicide note was found, he added. It has been learnt during preliminary investigations that Rabha was posted at the BoP two months ago and his behaviour was quite normal before the incident happened, Nath said.

Rabha hails from Chanatapara village under Borbari police station of Baska district. The service carbine along with two magazines, four blank cartridges and 66 rounds of remaining live ammunition was seized, the SP added.