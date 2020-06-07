Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thermal screening of guests at marriage function in Moradabad

In order to prevent spread of COVID-19 and following the instruction of Uttar Pradesh government, all the guests were screened before entering banquet hall where a marriage function was being held in Moradabad on Saturday.

ANI | Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 07-06-2020 06:14 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 06:14 IST
Thermal screening of guests at marriage function in Moradabad
Thermal screening of guests is being done at marriage function in Moradabad on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

In order to prevent spread of COVID-19 and following the instruction of Uttar Pradesh government, all the guests were screened before entering banquet hall where a marriage function was being held in Moradabad on Saturday. Thermal screening of all guests was done and they were provided with hand sanitiser and social distancing was maintained at banquet halls in the city.

"Social distancing is being maintained. Guests' hands are being sanitised at gate, screening is being done. All guests have to wear mask. Staff has been given masks, caps and face shields. We had lot of bookings in April and May but they were cancelled," Shiv Miglani, banquet hall's owner told ANI. Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government had issued SOP for marriage halls saying marriage halls are allowed to open but permission needs to be taken before marriage. Permission for more than 30 people attending the wedding will not be granted. (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Report: NBA tweaks standings, will clarify roster rules

The NBA continues to fine tune the structure and rules it will follow when the season resumes July 31 at the Disney World campus in Orlando, Fla., including tweaks to the standings and potential roster changes. ESPN reported Saturday that t...

Panama reinstates some curbs on people movement to fight coronavirus

Panamas government on Saturday said it would reimpose curbs on the movement of people in two provinces with the highest incidence of coronavirus following the latest increases in new infections in the Central American country. From Monday, ...

Five storey building collapsed in HP's Shimala

A five-storied building collapsed in Shimla on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner, Shimla, Amit Kashyap said.According to the Commissioner, the building was unoccupied and completely vacant thus, no casualties were reported.Cause of the collapse...

Thousands demonstrate again in New York City

Demonstrations over the death of George Floyd continued in New York City, with thousands taking to the streets and parks to protest police brutalityProtesters crossed the Brooklyn Bridge into lower Manhattan on Saturday, where other groups ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020