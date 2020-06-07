Five storey building collapsed in HP's Shimala

A five-storied building collapsed in Shimla on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner, Shimla, Amit Kashyap said.

According to the Commissioner, the building was unoccupied and completely vacant thus, no casualties were reported.

"Cause of the collapse will be ascertained through investigation. The building was unoccupied, it was completely vacant. No casualties were reported. Assessment of the building will be done," Kashyap said. (ANI)