Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: Goa churches, mosques not to reopen from Jun 8

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 07-06-2020 11:58 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 11:55 IST
Lockdown: Goa churches, mosques not to reopen from Jun 8
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Churches and mosques in Goa have decided to remain closed for some more time, even though the state government has allowed reopening of religious places from Monday as part of the lockdown relaxations. Temple committees, however, are yet to take a call on opening their shrines for devotees in the coastal state.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said religious places in the state can open from Monday, but no mass activities will be allowed there in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak in the country. Till Saturday, Goa reported 267 COVID-19 cases. Of these, 202 are active cases, as per official figures.

A spokesman of the Goa Church on Sunday said looking at the COVID-19 situation in the state, churches would not be opened from Monday and they would wait for some more time to decide on it. "We would like to inform our priests and faithful that we are critically assessing the novel coronavirus-related fluid situation that has come upon our state. Therefore, we are not in a position to declare our places of worship open from tomorrow, Father Barry Cardozo, director of the Diocesan Centre for Social Communications Media, said in a statement.

When we eventually decide to open up, with prudence, vigilance, and careful discernment, it will be in consonance with the state governments SOPs (standard operating procedures), which we expect to receive by then, he said. Churches across the coastal state, which has nearly 30 percent Catholic population, have been shut since lockdown came into force in March. Several priests have since then been addressing the religious masses online.

Easter and other festivities were held without the gathering of parishioners. In the wake of the COVID-19 situation in the state, the Association of All Goa Muslim Jamats has also decided to defer the reopening of mosques till June 30.

"Since June 1, COVID-19 cases in Goa have been on a rise. We have touched almost 196 positive cases in the past one week and it's an alarming spike in positive cases, the association's president Shaikh Bashir Ahmad said in a statement. Hence, the Association of All Goa Muslim Jamats executive committee members has decided to delay the reopening of all masjids in Goa till June 30, 2020, for the safety of members of the community and society, he said.

"We are issuing this advisory and request committee members/heads of jamaats of masjids across Goa to implement our advisory, which is issued keeping in mind the rapid spread of COVID-19 cases in our state, and halt it from becoming a community transmission, he added. Meanwhile, representatives of all major temples across the state have decided to meet on Sunday to decide on reopening their religious places.

"A meeting of officials of nine major temples will be held to decide on the reopening, but considering the situation, it is likely that temples won't open on June 8, a trustee of one of the prominent temples in North Goa district said.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Government, private hospitals in Delhi will only treat patients from national capital: CM Kejriwal.

Government, private hospitals in Delhi will only treat patients from national capital CM Kejriwal....

BTS, Big Hit Entertainment donate $1 mn to Black Lives Matter foundation

South Korean pop sensation BTS and their record label Big Hit Entertainment have donated USD 1 million to Black Lives Matter foundation, days after voicing their stand against racism and violence. According to Variety, the donation was made...

Senior official at DDMA tests positive for COVID-19

A senior official of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority DDMA has tested positive for coronavirus.India on Sunday reported the highest single-day spike of 9,971 more COVID-19 cases and 287 deaths in 24 hours.The Union Ministry of Health...

Record single-day spike of 9,971 COVID-19 cases; death toll 6,929: Health ministry

India registered its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases for the fifth consecutive day on Sunday, with 9,971 new infections taking the countrys tally to 2,46,628, while the death toll rose to 6,929, according to the Union Health Mini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020