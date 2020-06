Odisha, J-K govts arrange special flight for Odisha's stranded people

Nearly 350 stranded people from Odisha are being sent back from Jammu Airport in three special flights, all arrangements for their return are being ensured by Odisha and Jammu and Kashmir Governments. Speaking to ANI, Dr Tahir Firdous Additional Deputy Commissioner Jammu said, "Government of Odisha has arranged for their plane tickets, they'll be going via Air Asia chartered flight with passengers' capacity of 122 per flight. These people were stranded in different parts of Jammu and during the lockdown, we provided all the facilities to them. Today nearly 366 passengers are to board the flights to Odisha from here."

Passengers here expressed their satisfaction on being sent back to their state. A passenger told ANI, "We are really happy, we all were stranded here for 2.5 months. They have made food arrangements for us today. They are thoroughly conducting medical check-ups ad sending us back." (ANI)