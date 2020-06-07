Left Menu
Development News Edition

Akhilesh hits out at UP govt over death of pregnant woman in ambulance

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-06-2020 12:26 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 12:26 IST
Akhilesh hits out at UP govt over death of pregnant woman in ambulance

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav asked the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday how many beds had been arranged for the "future generation" after a pregnant woman died in an ambulance in Greater Noida as she was allegedly denied admission by several hospitals. "The death of a pregnant woman while searching a hospital is extremely sad," Yadav tweeted, attaching a PTI news tweet of the incident.

"The (UP) government should tell that if it has arranged 1 lakh beds for corona (patients), then why it has not reserved some beds for the future generation?" he asked. The SP leader's statement comes a day after an eight-month pregnant woman died in an ambulance after a frantic 13-hour search for a hospital bed failed as over half-a-dozen facilities denied her treatment. "The BJP government should also tell that till now, how many hospitals have been made," Yadav added.

Neelam, 30, and her husband Vijender Singh, 30, knocked the doors of eight hospitals, including government ones, before she died in the ambulance outside a facility in Greater Noida on Friday, the family had told PTI. The Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has ordered an inquiry into the incident. PTI NAV HMB

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nityanand Rai tears into RJD for observing 'Garib Adhikar Diwas', says party has done nothing for poor

By Amit Kumar Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Sunday hit out at Rashtriya Janta Dal RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for observing Garib Adhikar Diwas and said that the BJP virtual rally is not a political rally but a rally which has been organise...

Three killed after oil tanker hits car in MP

Three persons were killed and as many others injured when an oil tanker hit their car in Madhya Pradeshs Sagar district on Sunday morning, police said. The accident took place around 7 am when the car was on way from Mumbai to Prayagraj in ...

Migrant exodus result of failed urban planning, but real estate can revive economy after COVID: K P Singh

Mushrooming urban slums and the exodus of migrant workers during the two-month lockdown period highlight the failure of urban planning in India, says billionaire realty mogul K P Singh, adding that real estate business can be a major driver...

Huge job losses imminent if demand remains weak: ACMA

Auto component sector may see huge job losses if the automotive sector continues to face headwinds due to lack of demand amid coronavirus pandemic, industry body ACMA has said. With muted demand and excess capacities already in place, the a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020