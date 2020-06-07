Left Menu
Three killed after oil tanker hits car in MP

PTI | Sagar | Updated: 07-06-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 13:46 IST
Three persons were killed and as many others injured when an oil tanker hit their car in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Sunday morning, police said. The accident took place around 7 am when the car was on way from Mumbai to Prayagraj (in Uttar Pradesh).

The oil tanker hit the car near a government guest house close to Garhakota, located about 48 km from the district headquarters, Garhakota police station in-charge K N Arjaria told PTI. After hitting the car, the tanker driver fled with his vehicle, he said.

Three car occupants died on the spot while three others received injuries and were undergoing treatment at the Sagar district hospital. The deceased, identified as Jitendra Shukla (40), Sunil Tiwari (36) and Pramod Shukla (35), were residents of Paranipur village of Prayagraj, the official said.

A case was registered and search for the tanker driver was on, he added..

