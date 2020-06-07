Left Menu
Development News Edition

Giant sperm whale washed ashore on TN's beach

The carcass of an 18-feet-long, one-toed sperm whale washed ashore on Atrankarai near Alakankulam in Ramanathapuram district, on Sunday.

ANI | Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 07-06-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 15:19 IST
Giant sperm whale washed ashore on TN's beach
Giant sperm whale washed ashore in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The carcass of an 18-feet-long, one-toed sperm whale washed ashore on Atrankarai near Alakankulam in Ramanathapuram district, on Sunday. Forest officials later buried it on the beach after conducting an autopsy. Oil and wax products were found from the upper jaw and small intestine of the whale, which are used to make medicine.

Forest officials are investigating the matter to confirm whether it was hunted to dispatch the drug, or was it unable to swim towards the deep seas after being wounded on the rocks. Sathish, Forest Officer, said, "The whale species, an 18-foot-long, one sperm whale, washed ashore on Atrankarai seashore near Alangankulam in Ramanathapuram district. These are less common in the Palkpay and the Gulf of Mannar, and only four have been seen in the past four years. "

He added, "It is wrong to catch such rare creatures. It violates the 1972 Wildlife Protection Act, under which imprisonment ranges from 3 years to 7 years. Therefore, when such fish are found in the sea, I request the fishermen to inform the forest department and take steps to save the fish." (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Disclose preliminary enquiries into corruption complaints closed without FIRs: CIC to CBI

In a major decision to promote transparency in the CBI, the Central Information Commission CIC has ordered disclosure of preliminary enquiries into corruption complaints which have been closed by the probe agency without registering any FIR...

Tripura to conduct raids to stop govt school teachers from giving private tuitions

The Tripura administration will start conducting raids from Tuesday onwards to stop government school teachers from giving private tuitions, state Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said. The minister said teachers of government and aided sc...

Pandemic triggers big swings in prescription drug use

As most of the nation hunkered down amid the coronavirus pandemic, visits to doctor offices and outpatient clinics plunged. Thats helping cause major swings in prescription drug use. Express Scripts, a top prescription benefit manager with ...

Airtel says its retail stores open in most locations now; lists measures for customer convenience amid 'uncertainity'

Telecom operator Airtel has said its retail stores have now opened across most locations and that measures such as Concierge Service have been rolled out for delivery of SIM card at customers doorsteps or for installation of broadband and D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020