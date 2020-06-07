100 wards of Dehradun Municipal Corporation being sanitized amid rising COVID-19 cases

In view of increasing COVID-19 cases, sanitization work is being carried out in 100 wards of Dehradun Municipal Corporation across the city. The sanitization work commenced on Saturday and it will be finished by today evening.

Speaking to ANI, Vinay Shankar Pandey, Chief Municipal Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Dehradun said, "Along with 56 vehicles with a capacity of 3000 litres, large and small fire brigade vehicles motor-operated machines are being used for sanitization." He further asserted that four lakh litres of chemical and water is being used in ratio for spraying.

"Residential areas, shops and their shutters and benches etc. are being sanitized instead of roads. 300 people of the Municipal Corporation are engaged in this work and monitoring of the entire work of sanitization is also being carried out," said Pandey. (ANI)