Five terrorists killed in Shopian encounter, operation underway

Five terrorists have been killed so far in an encounter which broke out on Sunday morning in Reban area of Shopian, according to the Indian Army. According to the Indian Army, the operation was launched in the wee hours today based on inputs from the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

There has been no collateral damage to the security forces, the operation is still ongoing. Further details are awaited.

Earlier today, the Kashmir Zone Police had informed about the beginning of the operation through a tweet and said that its teams along with security forces were taking part in the operation. (ANI)