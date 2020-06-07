Left Menu
Mumbai residents complain of foul odour; BMC says no gas leak

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-06-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 19:18 IST
People in some areas of Mumbai complained of a foul odour in their localities, prompting the authorities to check the source of the smell, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said on Sunday. The fire brigade said no gas leakage was found in areas including Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli, Powai and Andheri from where the calls were received.

Frantic callers claiming a gas leak in Chembur, Ghatkopar and adjoining areas in the city kept the civic body's disaster management cell and fire brigade personnel busy, the official said. The callers who rang on Saturday night from areas like Chembur, Ghatkopar, Powai and Vikhroli claimed there was a gas leak in their localities, the official said.

After the Disaster Management Control Room said the likely origin was the US Vitamins company in Govandi, the entire location was searched but no gas leak was found, a fire official said. The fire brigade has contacted Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Mahanagar Gas Ltd, and Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers as these firms have a presence in the areas, the official said.

"Situation is under control. All necessary resources have been mobilised. Origin of the smell is being investigated. 17 fire appliances are on field equipped with public announcement system and ready for response if required," the BMC tweeted earlier on Sunday. The fire brigade shared a video showing announcements being made and residents being asked to reach out to them in case they face serious problem due to the foul odour.

A fire appliance is a vehicle designed to assist in firefighting and other rescue operations. It is normally based on truck chassis and weigh over 12 tonnes. Shiv Sena minister Aaditya Thackeray, whose party controls the BMC, tweeted, "Situation is under control. I urge all not to panic. All possible and necessary resources are mobilised.

