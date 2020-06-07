Rain, thundershower in parts of UP

Very light to light rain and thundershowers occurred at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh, the Meteorological Department said on Sunday. Meerut received 26.2 mm rainfall while Jhansi recorded 1.6 mm rainfall, the official said. State capital Lucknow recorded a maximum temperature of 36.1 degrees Celsius, 3.5 degrees below the season's average, while the minimum temperature settled at 24.3 degrees Celsius. Jhansi was the hottest place in the state where mercury rose to 39.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Agra (38.1 degrees Celsius), Hardoi (37.5 degrees Celsius) and Allahabad and Kanpur (37.3 degrees Celsius each). According to the Met department, the weather is most likely to remain dry in the state on Monday and Tuesday. The Met centre has forecast rain/thundershower at isolated places in the state on June 10.