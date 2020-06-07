Left Menu
Four arrested, huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered in Chhattisgarh

ANI | Sukma (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 07-06-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 19:55 IST
Four arrested, large amounts of ammunition recovered in Chhattisgarh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Four people supplying cartridges to the Naxalites have been arrested by the Sukma police in Chhattisgarh. While two arrests were made from Sukma, the remaining two were made from Kanker. With these four arrests, police have recovered ammunition in large quantities from them. The recovered ammunition includes SLR, INSAS, AK 47 and bullets of 303.

The police informed that all the accused have been sent to jail, and more arrests will be made in this case. Police said that action is being taken against the accused under 25 Arms Act and Chhattisgarh Public Security Act. Superintendent of Police Shalabh Sinha said that the police got information about sending a large consignment of cartridges to the Naxalites, and a team was formed on the basis of the information.

Police arrested two suspects on Thursday at Malkangiri Chowk, and a bag was seized from the arrested people in which 395 live ammunition were found. Sinha said, "Naxalite leader Darshan Pedda was contacted at the behest of Durgakondal residents Atmaram Nareti and Ganesh Kunjam, and Manoj Sharma and Harishankar Gadem were called for ammunition and other materials from different districts of Bastar."

"For this, they were paid a huge amount. They have contacts with Darshan Pedda, a big Naxalite leader of Kanker. After the goods reached, it was transported till the Naxals by Atmaram Nareti and Ganesh Kunjam," he added. SP Sinha further informed that during police interrogation, the accused have confessed to buying ammunition from Bijapur and supplying them to Naxalites. He added that accused Harishankar Gadem has supplied uniforms, caps and other essential items to the Naxalites many times. (ANI)

