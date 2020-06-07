COVID-19: 11 test positive on Sun, Chandrapur count now 39

COVID-19: 11 test positive on Sun, Chandrapur count now 39PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 07-06-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 20:50 IST
The COVID-19 count inMaharashtra's Chandrapur district reached 39 after 11 peopletested positive for the virus on Sunday, an official said
Several of them had recently returned to the district,including from Mumbai, he added
The number of active cases is 17, all in GovernmentMedical College and Hospital, as 22 have been discharged aftertreatment, he said.
