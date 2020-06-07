Left Menu
COVID-19: 11 test positive on Sun, Chandrapur count now 39

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 07-06-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 20:50 IST
COVID-19: 11 test positive on Sun, Chandrapur count now 39

The COVID-19 count inMaharashtra's Chandrapur district reached 39 after 11 peopletested positive for the virus on Sunday, an official said

Several of them had recently returned to the district,including from Mumbai, he added

The number of active cases is 17, all in GovernmentMedical College and Hospital, as 22 have been discharged aftertreatment, he said.

