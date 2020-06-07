Temples across country set to reopen from tomorrow following relaxations

With relaxations in the COVID-19 lockdown, temples across the country are all set to reopen from June 8 in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by Union Home Ministry to prevent coronavirus spread. As per some of the guidelines, prasad distribution or sprinkling of holy water, etc. will not be allowed inside religious places.

Arrangements have been made at the religious sites to spray sanitisers on the devotees before they enter the site. Various measures have also been taken to ensure that social distancing is maintained by the devotees throughout their visit. Various temples including Karnataka's Kollur Mookambika Temple, Delhi's Kalkaji Temple and Hanuman Temple, are making preparations to reopen the temples from tomorrow.

Dr Kishor Chawla, CEO of Chattarpur Temple in the national capital, said, "We are making preparations as per the MHA guidelines. The temple premises are being sanitised, and no entry will be allowed without thermal screening. We have also brought a sanitiser machine, which will sanitise visitors." Chawla added, "Apart from this, usage of masks, and others will be followed when the temple reopens. We have made markers for ensuring social distancing, no prasad will be given to devotees, and neither will they be allowed to carry flowers, or other offerings for the deity. Only darshan will be allowed."

The official further said that if any visitor to the temple is found symptomatic and the same is confirmed through thermal scanning then he would be handed over to the health care authorities. Religious places in the country are allowed to open from June 8. (ANI)