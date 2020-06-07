COVID-19: 447 test positive, Thane count reaches 11,359

The number of COVID-19 cases in Thane district reached 11,359 after 447 people tested positive for novel coronavirus on Sunday, while the death toll touched 366 as 14 people died of the infection, an official said. Among those who tested positive on Sunday are half a dozen children from Navi Mumbai, including a five-month-old girl, he added.

Mira Bhayander municipal limits accounted for 83 of the 447 cases, the official said. "The recovery rate from the infection for the district is 51 per cent overall. It is 61 per cent for Navi Mumbai, 45.43 per cent for Thane city, which is the worst hit. The mortality rate in the district is 3.22 percent, while it is 2.85 per cent for Thane city and 3.08 per cent for Navi Mumbai," he informed.

Neighbouring Palghar district has 1,233 COVID-19 cases, and 40 people have died of the infection..