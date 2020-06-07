Left Menu
Nagpur: MCOCA accused killed by two brothers

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 07-06-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 22:05 IST
A history-sheeter and MCOCA accused was killed by two people in Pardi area of Nagpur on Sunday evening, police said. Pradip alias Balya Neelkanth Wanjari (56) had threatened Narendra Mehar (49) and his younger brother Ravi (45) over a monetary dispute in the afternoon, an official said.

"He came back at around 4pm and again picked up a fight with the Mehar siblings who assaulted him with a stick. Wanjari died of head injuries instantly. The victim has 20 cases against his name, including four murders. He is also an accused under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act," he added.

The siblings have been arrested, the official said. PTI COR BNM BNM

