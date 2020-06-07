Robbers steal 52 mobile phones from closed shop

Unidentified burglars have decamped with 52 mobile phones and other accessories worth Rs 7.5 lakh from a shop in suburban Kurla here, police said on Sunday. They used a gas cutter to breach part of the shop shutter on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, an official said.

Police are trying to acquire CCTV footage, if any, that might have captured the incident, he said. Kurla police station senior inspector Dattarey Shinde said the shop has been closed due to the lockdown.

Police suspect involvement of someone who knows about the electronic goods kept inside the shop, he said. A case has been registered.