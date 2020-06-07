J-K records highest spike of 620 COVID-19 cases

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded the highest spike of coronavirus with 620 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count of corona patients to 4,087.

"Highest spike of 620 more COVID- 19 cases reported in J&K today; 37 from Jammu division and 583 from Kashmir division. A total number of cases in the UT is now at 4,087," said the J&K administration.

Out of the total cases, there are 2,830 active cases, while 1,216 people have recovered. 41 people have succumbed to the virus in the Union Territory so far. (ANI)