UP ATS arrests man in Hapur for supplying arms to Khalistani terrorists
Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (UPATS) has arrested Javed, a resident of Meerut, from Hapur for supplying arms and ammunitions to Khalistani terrorists.ANI | Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 07-06-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 22:54 IST
Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (UPATS) has arrested Javed, a resident of Meerut, from Hapur for supplying arms and ammunitions to Khalistani terrorists. According to the UP police, several cases of loot, attempt to murder and Arms Act are registered against him in Meerut and Mohali.
In a press note, UP police said, Dharanmander Singh aka Gunni is a member of the banned militant organization Khalistan Liberation Front (KLF) and currently detained in Tihar jail. In November 2019, On directions of Gunni, Javed supplied three pistols to his associates, the police said. (ANI)
