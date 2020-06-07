Left Menu
29,701 teachers under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan in Assam to retire at 60: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Education, Health and Finance Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday announced that all the 29,701 TET teachers working under the Sarva Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) will retire at the age of 60 years.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 07-06-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 23:17 IST
Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Assam Education, Health and Finance Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday announced that all the 29,701 TET teachers working under the Sarva Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) will retire at the age of 60 years. Addressing a press meet here in Janata Bhawan, Guwahati, Dr Sarma said, "All the 29,701 teachers working under SSA will be able to work till 60 years of age. They will receive DA/DR allowances like the state government teachers. These teachers will also receive increments every year from now on."

Dr. Sarma also added, "All these 29,701 TET teachers will also be allowed to take casual leaves, sick leaves, maternity leaves, etc as a regular state government teacher. They can also apply for bank loans under SSA." The Assam Education Minister further added that the 17 schools in which students were not able to pass the matriculation exam will be closed and their teachers will be transferred to other schools.

Further, in an important decision, the Assamese language has been made compulsory for classes one to tenth. (ANI)

