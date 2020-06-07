Union minister Shripad Naik tests negative for coronavirus

Union AYUSH minister and North GoaMP Shripad Naik on Sunday said he and his family members havetested negative for coronavirus

"We gave our samples for testing on Friday after oneof our neighbours in my native village, who is working as ahealth worker at Mangor Hill in Vasco, tested positive forCOVID-19. He was one of the eight workers who have testedpositive. The results came negative for me and my family,"Naik told PTI

Goa's COVID-19 case count mounted to 300 on Sunday,mainly on account of new cases being reported from Mangor Hillarea, which has since been declared a containment zone.