Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Kupwara, Baramulla
Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along Line of Control (LoC) in Keran and Rampur sectors of Kupwara and Baramulla districts respectively on Sunday night.ANI | Kupwara/Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 08-06-2020 09:12 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 09:12 IST
Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along Line of Control (LoC) in Keran and Rampur sectors of Kupwara and Baramulla districts respectively on Sunday night.
The ceasefire violation began at about 1100 and 1240 hours respectively in Kupwara and Baramulla.
Indian Army is retaliating. (ANI)
ALSO READ
FEATURE-Extreme weather, more people drive Pakistan toward a wheat crisis
Pak records 54,601 coronavirus cases; 1,133 fatalities
World Bank approves USD 500 mn loan for Pakistan
Former Pakistan opener Taufeeq Umar tests positive for COVID-19
Former Pakistani cricketer Taufeeq Umar tests positive for coronavirus