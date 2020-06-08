Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN headquarters preparing for three-phase reopening to 'new normal' amid COVID-19

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 08-06-2020 10:58 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 10:57 IST
UN headquarters preparing for three-phase reopening to 'new normal' amid COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The sprawling United Nations headquarters, which has remained largely closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is preparing to re-open in three phases with new workplace measures being put in place for staff, diplomats and journalists that will include maximum two-person occupancy in elevators and wearing masks in common areas. As New York City begins the first phase of reopening from Monday, the UN is also gearing up for its return to normalcy in three phases.

New York, the US city worst-hit by the coronavirus, has reported 211,728 cases and 21,323 deaths. The US has over 1.94 million infections and at least 110,400 have died. "The safety and health of UN personnel, delegates and all others on the premises is the number one priority," Under-Secretary-General for Operational Support Atul Khare said in a UN article. "The physical return of personnel to the workplace will be in accordance with and will follow - not get ahead of - the loosening of restrictions by New York City and State." According to the Department of Operational Support, preparations are under way for an eventual return under Phase 1, with staff from the Facilities and Commercial Activities Service working round the clock to make offices and conference rooms in the 39-floor Secretariat ready. The United Nations Department of Global Communications (DGC) said in an article that during Phase 1, only select activities will be allowed in the UN headquarters. The department said that to move into Phase 1, the 'New York on PAUSE' executive order must be relaxed.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had extended New York's PAUSE order, which required people to stay-at-home and all non-essential businesses closed, till June 13. However, regions across the state have begun phased re-opening once they met seven health-related criteria mandated by the state. The UN said for the first phase of its re-opening, improvements must also be seen in the local epidemic situation and health care capability, in accordance with city and state recommendations. In the first phase, maximum occupancy at the Headquarters complex will be capped at 400 people a day, as opposed to the 4,200 limit in normal times. Emphasis will be strictly on those tasks that must be performed on site and many critical tasks will continue to be done remotely, the department said.

While staff needed to perform on-site functions will be expected to arrive wearing face coverings, no temperature checks will be required to enter the premises and no testing for COVID-19 will be required before their return to the workplace. All persons on the premises will be expected to wear face coverings when in common areas such as lobbies, elevators, corridors and restrooms. In general, they will not be required to put on masks at their desks.

During Phases 1 and 2, routine administrative or organisational face-to-face meetings will not be permitted. The department said that crews have been deployed to disinfect high-density and high-touch areas in the Headquarters complex, which comprises the 39-floor Secretariat tower, the General Assembly Hall, as well as conference and library buildings.

Frequently used areas and surfaces – from lobbies, elevators and restrooms, to furniture, doorknobs, switch plates, as well as handrails, turnstiles and counters are being deep cleaned. Corridors and walls are being marked to designate new pedestrian traffic routes to ensure that if people are waiting in queues, they still meet physical distancing requirements. Hand-sanitising stations are being installed in lobbies and other common areas, including at least one station on each office floor. In Phase 2, building occupancy will gradually increase to a maximum 1,100 personnel a day at the Headquarters complex, or about 40 per cent of normal levels. Alternate working arrangements will largely remain in place and many personnel will continue to work remotely. Shifting from Phase 1 to 2 will require a further reduction in the epidemic and strengthening of the health care system in the host city, the UN said.

The UN said phase 3 will be a 'new normal' and would take place when workplace risks are reduced to pre-epidemic levels, and COVID-19 related restrictions are lifted by New York City and State, including those that will allow for the reopening of day-care services and public schools. The Department of Operational Support says it was still too early to outline the work modalities that would be in place under the third phase. "COVID-19 has changed the way we live, work and interact," Khare said. "But we are resilient, and together we can navigate through this, while maintaining physical distancing of course."

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases; China reports six new COVID-19 cases and more

Science News Roundup: Does drug touted by Trump work on COVID-19

EXCLUSIVE-In warning sign for Trump, Republicans growing pessimistic about country's direction

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

COVID-19 threatens to widen the digital gender divide

In a world that, all of sudden, has turned virtual, it has become absolutely essential to providing equal digital access and opportunities to the unconnected population, primarily dominated by women. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Fans allowed at Super competition after NZ drops COVID curbs

New Zealand Rugby NZR said on Monday fans will be allowed into stadiums to watch the opening weekend of its domestic rugby union competition after the country lifted virtually all coronavirus restrictions.Super Rugby Aotearoa, which involve...

New Zealand's last known coronavirus case has recovered

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday she was confident New Zealand has halted the spread of the coronavirus after the last known infected person in the country recovered. It has been 17 days since the last new case was reported in New ...

UN headquarters preparing for three-phase reopening to 'new normal' amid COVID-19

The sprawling United Nations headquarters, which has remained largely closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is preparing to re-open in three phases with new workplace measures being put in place for staff, diplomats and journ...

Sports News Summary: Bubba Wallace appears to faint after race; Trial of former athletics chief Diack for doping cover-up to begin and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Trial of former athletics chief Diack for doping cover-up to beginLamine Diack, the disgraced former head of athletics governing body, goes on trial in Paris on Monday on charges of corru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020