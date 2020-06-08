8 new COVID-19 cases in Mizoram, total climbs to 42

Eight more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the total number of cases in the state to 42, an official of the Health Department said on Monday. Of the 244 samples tested on Sunday, 8 have come out as positive, he said.

The official said that the new 8 patients - 5 females and 3 males were diagnosed with Covid-19 at Zoram Medical College (ZMC) on Sunday night. Of the 8 patients, 5 are from Champhai district near Myanmar border, 2 from Khawzawl district, and 1 from south Mizorams Siaha district, he said.

All the patients aged between 21-30 are Delhi returnees and have been placed under quarantine since their arrival to the state, he said. They were asymptomatic, he added.

Meanwhile, a meeting of three doctor associations in the state on Sunday suggested the total lockdown to be imposed in the state capital Aizawl and in all 10 other district headquarters. The meeting also proposed for extension of the quarantine period from the existing 14 days to 21 days.

It also suggested banning home quarantine for returnees except for patients with serious illnesses. However, patients seeking home quarantine facility should clear the RT-PCR test before proceeding towards their homes, the meeting said.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga will convene a meeting with concerned ministers, health officials, churches, and NGOs on Monday to discuss the present scenario arising out of Covid-19 spread and future course of action, an official told PTI.