Left Menu
Development News Edition

More than Rs 18 lakh collected as fine from 8,107 people

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 08-06-2020 11:35 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 11:35 IST
More than Rs 18 lakh collected as fine from 8,107 people

More than Rs 18 lakh has been collected as fine from 8,107 people for violating the Mizoram (Containment and Prevention of COVID-19) Ordinance 2020, police said. The fine was collected from 8,107 people arrested since May 4 for violating the ordinance and other lockdown rules, a police statement said on Sunday.

Of the 8,107 people, 1,355 were caught by volunteers of local or village level task forces, it said. So far, 3,381 people have been arrested in Aizawl district, 731 in Lawngtlai district, 701 in Lunglei district, 646 in Serchhip district, 508 in Mamit district, 476 in Champhai district, 354 in Hnahthial district, 345 in Saitual district, 329 in Siaha district, 162 in Khawzawl district and 90 in Kolasib district following the implementation of the ordinance, they said.

According to the Containment and Prevention of COVID- 19 Ordinance 2020 promulgated by the state government on May 3, any person, who exposes the identity of coronavirus patients in print, electronic or social media without prior permission from competent authority will be punished with imprisonment of three months or with a fine up to Rs 5,000 or both. Besides, Rs 5,000 fine will be imposed on people who cross border or enter the state, or organise a social or religious event without permission or escape from quarantine facility, as per the ordinance.

A fine of Rs 300 will be imposed for spitting in public, Rs 200 for failing to maintain social distancing protocol and Rs 100 for failing to wear a mask in a public place. Persons failing to comply with any other instruction or guidelines issued by the Centre or the state government, including lockdown guidelines issued from time to time, will be fined Rs 1,000.

Those avoiding or attempting to evade quarantine will be fined Rs 3,000. A fine of Rs 500 will be slapped against those who fail to comply with instruction or guidelines and endangering the safety of others while staying at the designated quarantine facility.

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases; China reports six new COVID-19 cases and more

Science News Roundup: Does drug touted by Trump work on COVID-19

EXCLUSIVE-In warning sign for Trump, Republicans growing pessimistic about country's direction

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

93 terrorists killed by security forces till June 8 in Jammu and Kashmir

In less than six months, the security forces have managed to eliminate 93 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir including a number of top terrorist leaders. Till today morning, 93 terrorists have been killed by the security forces in Jammu and Ka...

Hero MotoCorp launches integrated online sales platform eSHOP

Hero MotoCorp has launched an integrated online sales platform eSHOP which enables a seamless buying experience for customers. All purchase-related information and actions are built into the system, allowing customers to purchase their pref...

Former PM H D Devegowda to contest Rajya Sabha elections from Karnataka; To file his nominations tomorrow: H D Kumaraswamy.

Former PM H D Devegowda to contest Rajya Sabha elections from Karnataka To file his nominations tomorrow H D Kumaraswamy....

Worshippers in masks return to temples as India reopens amid rising coronavirus cases

People trickled into temples and mosques in India on Monday as the federal government lifted most restrictions on public places, even as the country added a record number of infections in a single day.After imposing a severe lockdown in Mar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020