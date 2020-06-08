60-year-old man hacked to death in UP

60-year-old man hacked to death in UPPTI | Pratapgarh | Updated: 08-06-2020 13:07 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 13:07 IST
An elderly man was hacked to death by some people when he was sleeping outside his house in Uttar Pradesh's Jaitapur village, police said on Monday
Abhilash Yadav (60) was rushed to a hospital, where he died during treatment on Sunday night, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Singh said
On a complaint from the victim's son, a first investigation report was registered against Brijesh Verma, who has been detained, police said. It is suspected that it is a case of old enmity, they said.
