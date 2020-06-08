60-year-old man hacked to death in UP

An elderly man was hacked to death by some people when he was sleeping outside his house in Uttar Pradesh's Jaitapur village, police said on Monday

Abhilash Yadav (60) was rushed to a hospital, where he died during treatment on Sunday night, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Singh said

On a complaint from the victim's son, a first investigation report was registered against Brijesh Verma, who has been detained, police said. It is suspected that it is a case of old enmity, they said.