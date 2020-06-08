Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two coronavirus +ve prisoners escape from COVID care centre

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 08-06-2020 14:00 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 14:00 IST
Two coronavirus +ve prisoners escape from COVID care centre

Two prisoners who recently tested positive for coronavirus escaped from a COVID care centre in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, a prison official said on Monday. The duo bent grilles of a window to make space to sneak out and used bed sheets as ropes to climb down from their room at the facility late Sunday night, he said.

A prison employee has been suspended and a case has been registered at Begumpura police station, he said. "Teams have been sent out and search for the prisoners is on," a jail official told PTI.

A couple of days back, 29 undertrial prisoners of Harsul jail here tested positive for coronavirus. They were later sent to a COVID care centre for treatment. Two of them, Sayyed Saif and Akramkhan, both residents of Aurangabad, escaped from the facility around 10.45 pm on Sunday, the official said.

Saif was facing trial for offences of cheating and forgery, while Akramkhan was arrested in a case of murder and criminal conspiracy, he said. After the 29 prisoners tested positive for coronavirus, 15 rooms at a COVID care centre in Kileark area were identified for their treatment.

As many as 14 jail personnel, including two officers, were deployed there in two shifts and the rooms of prisoners were kept locked from outside, the official said. The two accused bent grilles of a window to come out and used bed sheets as a rope to climb down from the building on Sunday night, he said.

Security personnel chased them in nearby areas but the duo escaped taking advantage of the darkness, he said. An inquiry is on and a prison employee has been suspended, he added.

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases; China reports six new COVID-19 cases and more

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SAA administrators seek another rescue plan delay after unions object

Administrators at state-owned South African Airways SAA have asked creditors to delay the publication of a rescue plan for the cash-strapped airline until next week, after trade unions objected to the plan being published on Monday.The resc...

UP govt working to provide hassle-free power connection to industries

The Uttar Pradesh government is making new arrangements to facilitate providing power connection to industries, which will boost investment, Power Minister Shrikant Sharma said on Monday. For encouraging industrial investment, new arrange...

London's FTSE 100 falls as AstraZeneca drops on megamerger report

Londons FTSE 100 index fell on Monday as heavyweight AstraZeneca slipped after a report that it approached Gilead Sciences for a merger, while fears of a slower economic recovery on worries about surging corporate debt also dented sentiment...

ARCI, MEKINS develop UVC-based disinfection cabinet to control spread of COVID 19

International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials ARCI, an autonomous RD Centre of Department of Science and Technology DST, Govt. of India and MEKINS Industries have co-developed a UVC-based Cabinet for disinfe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020