PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 08-06-2020 14:12 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 14:12 IST
Delay in issuing inter-state passes: Minister intervenes

After complaints from residents of Kasaragod district in Kerala employed in the city that they are not getting passes to travel daily, Dakshina Kannada district-in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary directed the authorities to open three help desks at the Talapady inter- state border to resolve the issue. The minister ordered that all people living in Kasaragod and employed here should be issued passes on the spot and asked people to inform him directly if they encounter any inconvenience.

Several people, including teachers, commute regularly from Kasaragod to the city to their workplaces daily. There had been complaints that though more than 2,000 people applied for the passes, the DK administration sanctioned only around 400.

BJP Kasaragod district president K Srikanth had on Sunday accused the DK administration of delaying the issuance of passes to people. He alleged that a few officials are trying to tarnish the image of the BJP government in Karnataka.

The Centre has already allowed inter-state travel without passes and Karnataka chief secretary also has given directions to the effect. However, the DK district administration is acting like a super government, Srikanth alleged in a statement, adding they will submit a complaint before Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on the issue.PTI MVG BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

