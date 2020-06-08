Key JMB terrorist arrested in Bengal's Hooghly district

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata Police on Monday nabbed a key Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) terrorist from Hooghly district, days after a top member of the group was arrested from Murshidabad. A senior police officer said Shiekh Rezaul alias Kiron, a key JMB operative, was under the STF radar for quite some time.

Rezaul was arrested on Monday morning from a hideout at Dankuni in Hooghly district, the officer said. "He has been working closely with Salauddin, one of the most prominent JMB leaders. A resident of Birbhum district, Rezaul is said to have been coordinating meetings of JMB terrorists with other people. He had been on the run for quite some time," the senior officer said.

He will be produced before court on Tuesday, she said, adding that more details will be available after a through investigation. On May 29, the STF had arrested another top JMB terrorist Abdul Karim alias Boro Karim, allegedly involved in the 2018 Bodh Gaya blast case, from Suti town of Murshidabad district.