53 people test positive for COVID-19 in Tripura; tally rises to 803

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 08-06-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 14:56 IST
At least 53 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura, taking the total number of cases in the state to 803, officials said on Monday. The 53 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have recently returned from Chennai, and 49 of them were from Sipahijala district and four others are from Gomati district, they said.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb in a tweet late on Sunday said, "Fifty-three people (Sepahijala Dist: 49 & Gomati Dist:4) found COVID-19 positive in Tripura out of 1,153 samples tested. All of them have returned from Chennai by train. Confirmed case: 803. Active case: 607. Discharge: 192. Migrated: 3.Unnatural Death:1." Meanwhile, the Agartala-Akhaura Integrated Check post here was closed till Tuesday and all operations, including export and import, was suspended as the ICP premise would be sanitised, Manager of the Land Port Authority of India, Debasish Nandi told reporters. Officials said this decision was taken as six Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, one ICP official and one doctor posted at Agartala-Akhaura Integrated Check Post with Bangladesh have tested positive for COVID-19.

The doctor had screened 106 Indians who returned home earlier this month after being stranded for nearly two months in Bangladesh, a senior medical officer said. The doctor is being treated at Bhagat Singh youth hostel, a newly-set up COVID-19 care centre here.

As per the latest data released by the COVID-19 cell of the state, so far 35,263 samples were tested, of which 34,460 cases wore found to be negative and 803 samples were positive. So far, 38,403 people were put under surveillance, 26,264 have completed 14 days observation, 11,388 people are under home surveillance and 751 are in institutional quarantine.

