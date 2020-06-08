125 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh

125 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours. The state's COVID-19 count has reached 3,843, including 1,381 active cases, according to a bulletin issued by Andhra Pradesh state COVID nodal officer.

14,246 samples were tested in the state in the last 24 hours and 34 patients were discharged, while no new death was reported. So far 2,387 patients have been discharged. And 75 people have died in the state due to the infection.