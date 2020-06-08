C'garh: Lightning kills 2 boys, injures man in Balrampur

C'garh: Lightning kills 2 boys, injures man in BalrampurPTI | Korba | Updated: 08-06-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 15:05 IST
Two boys were killed and a 35-year-old man injured in a lightning strike in Murkal villagein Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district, police said on Monday
The incident took place on Sunday evening when RajeshKushwaha (35), his son Shivam (12) and his nephew Akshya (13)took shelter under a tree due to sudden rains, a Basantpurpolice station official said
"While Shivam and Akshya died on the spot, Rajeshsustained grievous burn injuries. A case has been registered,"he added.
