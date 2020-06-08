C'garh: Lightning kills 2 boys, injures man in Balrampur

Two boys were killed and a 35-year-old man injured in a lightning strike in Murkal villagein Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district, police said on Monday

The incident took place on Sunday evening when RajeshKushwaha (35), his son Shivam (12) and his nephew Akshya (13)took shelter under a tree due to sudden rains, a Basantpurpolice station official said

"While Shivam and Akshya died on the spot, Rajeshsustained grievous burn injuries. A case has been registered,"he added.